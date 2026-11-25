Jack Finch, 91, went home to glory October 29th. He was preceded on the journey by his wife of 59 years, Betty Finch, in 2020.

Family and friends remember Dad’s sense of humor and winning smile that set people at ease. He drove a tractor on the Iowa farm from age 7 until college when he moved his young family to California. He was the first teacher hired at Sierra Conservation Center in 1965 when Tuolumne County only had 1 stop light. He loved all “25 years in prison”, then spent another 30 years fixing up rentals.

Age and memory loss didn’t stop Dad from enjoying music, the outdoors, greeting new friends, and enthusiastic dancing, especially for his 4th of July birthday and summer street dances in Columbia. His memory loss was a challenge but also a blessing in that he more fully trusted in the simple truths of faith.

Jack is survived by daughters Jill and Debbie, 3 treasured grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with another on the way, a brother, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and his Meadowview Manor family. An intimate memorial gathering will be held.