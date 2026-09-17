USC freshman WR Trent Mosley out for Big Ten opener at Rutgers with injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley will miss No. 12 Southern California’s Big Ten opener at Rutgers on Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.

Mosley, a four-star recruit from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, has been the breakout star of the Trojans’ touted freshman class with 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns in his first three collegiate games. He has consecutive games with 100 yards receiving and scored on a 86-yard punt return in a 49-30 win over Louisiana on Saturday to wrap up the nonconference schedule for USC (3-0).

“He won’t be available this week, and we’ll just continue monitoring for it,” coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday. “Don’t expect it to be extremely long term, but still a little inconclusive on missed time, depending on how he responds, we’ll see. But certainly not going to be ready this week.”

Mosley’s absence was noted on the first set of expanded availability reports released this season, with the Big Ten now requiring all teams to update the status of players four times each week for all conference games.

“We understand the logic behind it, why we’re doing it, especially in the world we live in with gambling and some of the other issues out there. Got no issue with it. We’ll continue to update it each day and try to be as accurate as possible,” Riley said.

“The NFL’s done this for a long time. Like, this is not that new of a concept. It’s just new for us.”

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press