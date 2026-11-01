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UNLV squares off against No. 3 USC in Las Vegas, Nevada

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By AP News

USC Trojans vs. UNLV Lady Rebels

Las Vegas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces No. 3 USC in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNLV finished 21-11 overall with a 12-9 record in non-conference games in the 2025-26 season. The Lady Rebels averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.8 last season.

USC finished 18-14 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2025-26 season. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 64.2 points per game and shot 40.0% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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