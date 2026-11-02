Craft gifts for the person on your list who prefers to work with their hands

This holiday season, let the appeal of screen-free activities serve as gift-giving inspiration for the new and veteran crafters on your shopping list.

You might tap into the grandma hobby revival because there’s a reason the digitally burned-out are turning to old-school handicrafts and other analog entertainment. Here are nine arts and crafts gift ideas — from stocking stuffers to elevated basics to splurges — for creative people who appreciate the process of making something as much as the end result.

New hobby in a box

The craft world is awash with so many options that it can be overwhelming to choose your next project or hobby. The Callie Linen Coasters Kit by Flax & Twine is a great gift for someone looking for their next crafting challenge. Not only can craft kits curb decision fatigue, but they are an accessible way to test out a hobby or build skills with limited pre-planning and investment. From the tools to the materials, Flax & Twine provides everything needed to complete your new coasters, including written and video instructions and a loom that you can use for future projects. The kit with loom is $112.

Cord-cutting for crafters

The hot glue gun is one of the utility players in the crafting world. It’s versatile and makes quick work of applying adhesive to an array of materials. Thanks to Ryobi’s interchangeable-battery tool system, the brand’s One-Plus 18V Cordless Glue Gun is portable. It heats up fast and sticks things together without having to find the closest power outlet. Other big names in cordless tool systems also offer glue guns. $29.97, battery and charger sold separately.

Approachable DIY fun

Sunprint Kits appeal to crafters young and old. Developed by educators at the Lawrence Hall of Science at the University of California, Berkeley, Sunprint Kits use a cyanotype process, creativity, water and sunshine. You use light-sensitive paper to make vibrant, blue-and-white prints of everyday objects and things found in nature. If you really want to lean into the digital detox, take a walk and make a print out of whatever you find along the way. Frame your prints, use them to make greeting cards or incorporate them in other craft projects. $5.99; Super Sunprint Kit, with more and larger sheets of paper, is $19.99.

The original crafting workhorse

If you’re looking for a splurge gift for a burgeoning crafter, the sewing machine is a classic for a reason. Janome’s HD-1000 — a mechanical, aluminum-bodied machine — is a durable and beginner-friendly option that can handle an array of fabrics and sewing projects. It has a four-step buttonhole and 14 stitches, including a zigzag stitch, which is enough to keep things interesting without being overwhelming. $409.

Precision slicing

Scissors cut paper. But as scrapbookers, card makers and other paper crafters know, sometimes you just need a straight edge. Compact and portable, Fiskars SureCut Scrapbook Paper Trimmer has an extendable measuring system that makes precise slicing quicker and easier. When the trimmer dulls from use, the blades can be replaced. $24.99.

Organizing solutions, but make it cute

Organizing is a reality of crafting, especially for those who have multiple projects in progress at a time. Project bags like the Oh Snap Sacks by della Q are an easy-access solution for containing the chaos — and crafting on the go. They’re versatile, but for yarn crafters, strands can be fed between the snap closures to help prevent tangling as you work. Thanks to their vibrant mesh, you can easily see which project you’re reaching for, a feature that helps curb those out-of-sight, out-of-mind tendencies that can keep you from the finish line. The large bag costs $24; small is $21.

Underrated do-over tool

Sometimes you can’t let perfect be the enemy of done. Other times, it’s best to just rip it out and begin again. For those do-over moments, the Clover Seam Ripper with a large, easy-to-grasp handle is the notion for the job. It’s sharp where it counts. Sewing — and crafting in general — will humble you, but fixing mistakes is a part of the process. For the sewer in your life, give the gift of fresh starts and second chances. Bonus: It’s small enough to stuff in a stocking. $3.98.

Doomscroll-free inspiration

Crafting is about making things, obviously. But it’s also about plotting your next project, expanding skill sets, exploring new materials and tools, and learning from a community of people who do what you do. You can find inspiration and tips for all of that in the pages of niche arts and crafts magazines. Gift your crafter a magazine subscription that meshes with their craft of choice, such as Fine Woodworking or Stained Glass Quarterly. For the potter in your life, Ceramics Monthly is a great option. An annual print subscription is $48.

Elevated snipping

It’s hard to have too many scissors, especially when they seem to disappear the moment you need them. These 4-inch embroidery scissors by Gingher are the nice-to-have version of a crafting staple. With comfortable handles and sharp points, the metal scissors are easy to use and effective at snipping with precision and in tight spaces. When not in use, slip on the leather sheath and stash them in a project bag. Bonus: They’re small enough to stuff in a stocking. $24.89.

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AP religion news editor Holly Meyer is a lifelong crafter and collector of hobbies.

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For more holiday gift guides, visit https://apnews.com/hub/gift-guide.

By HOLLY MEYER

Associated Press