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San Diego State plays Colorado in San Diego, California

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By AP News

Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (1-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Aztecs -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will square off against Colorado at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

San Diego State finished 22-11 overall with a 17-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Aztecs gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

Colorado finished 17-16 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Buffaloes averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 26.4 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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