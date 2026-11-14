Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
45.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Diego State Aztecs and the New Mexico State Aggies square off

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0)

Oceanside, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will face New Mexico State at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

San Diego State finished 22-11 overall with a 17-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Aztecs allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

New Mexico State finished 16-16 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Aggies gave up 72.0 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.