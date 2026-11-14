San Diego State Aztecs and the New Mexico State Aggies square off

New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0)

Oceanside, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will face New Mexico State at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

San Diego State finished 22-11 overall with a 17-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Aztecs allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

New Mexico State finished 16-16 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Aggies gave up 72.0 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press