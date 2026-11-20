Why do we mourn famous animals we don’t even know? Maybe it’s because the media — and, increasingly, social media — makes us feel like we know them intimately.

Millions of people watched footage of Fiona the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo wiggle out of her mom and into the world in 2017, struggle to survive as a preemie — and then thrive with the help of dedicated staff into a playful beast weighing more than a ton. When she died Thursday after swallowing a child’s hat in an apparent accident, Cincinnati wept. People around the world demanded explanations. Some sought to cast blame.

“I miss her so much already,” said an emotional Zee Azari, an admirer who, like many others visiting the zoo Friday, brought Fiona’s favorite food and smell. “I brought a watermelon and some coffee today to remember her, so that she knew how much I loved her.”

People often are surprised by the level of grief they feel when a beloved pet dies, and research has shown that it can be experienced equally intensely whether the deceased is human or not — and even if it’s a famous animal they’ve watched from afar.

That loss can be felt via a virtual experience, too — such as following online as an animal is born, fights to survive and grows to adulthood, like Fiona. Put them together, and they add up to a phenomenon known as disenfranchised grief — the experience of meaningful loss when culture and society do not recognize or support it.

‘It just weighs so heavy’

Fiona would not likely have survived without the zoo staff’s care. And her death, according to the zoo, was truly accidental. A child tossed a hat into the air; a ceiling fan blade catapulted it through a foot-wide gap near the ceiling and into Fiona’s pen. The hippo swallowed it and could not pass it out of her body, the zoo said.

“It just weighs so heavy when we love these animals, even if we haven’t met them,” posted a woman who identified herself to The Associated Press as Alice, from Wales, on Reddit. “Their individual personalities shine through.”

Alongside the love for innocent animals and the need for conservation, though, complicated questions arise about other institutions that have kept wild animals through history. About exploiting the animals as well as the human need for connection with them. About ethics and myth- and profit-making that can be hard to tell from genuine efforts to raise money for conservation.

And money has been raised. Animals like giant pandas, tigers, polar bears, and elephants act as “mascots” for conservation groups, drawing public donations that often support wider habitat protection.

So while Fiona’s death gives parents a chance to talk with children about love and the end of life, it also perhaps provides the opportunity to discuss the ongoing debate over keeping animals in captivity.

“There’s all kinds of narratives at play here: Politics and privilege and visual culture and profit as much as agency on the part of the individual animals themselves. And animals don’t have agency, ” said Huw Lewis-Jones, an associated professor of environment and culture at Falmouth University in Cornwall, England. “We want to look at them, we want to think about them. We certainly want to tell stories about them.”

There’s a long history of animal celebrities

The history of creating animal celebrities goes back centuries. Some of the stories are complicated.

For starters, Fiona has always been connected with Harambe.

The year before Fiona’s birth — in 2016 — zoo officials shot to death the beloved endangered gorilla after a small boy fell into his exhibit. Fiona’s birth six weeks early, and her unlikely survival, did much to quiet the backlash over the zoo’s choices. But for many, her unrelated death this week at the same zoo revived the horror.

Think, too, of Koko, the gorilla fluent in sign language who loved cats, understood death and could rate her own pain on a scale of one to 10. When she died in 2018 at age 46, people around the world mourned her as a bridge between species. But questions also lingered about exploitation and the ethics of making animals perform for public attention.

The original Shamu, the killer whale, died in 1971. But SeaWorld continued to use her name until, under pressure from animal rights groups and environmentalists, it announced in 2016 it was phasing out its killer whale program.

But some animal ambassadors are apparently adorable. Punch, the Japanese macaque orphaned in 2025, marked his first birthday with a flood of well-wishing messages from his fans around the world — even though he now has friends and is no longer holding on to the toy.

Ask anyone in Southern California about P-22 and they’ll know: He was the region’s most famous mountain lion, named for being the 22nd puma in a National Park Service study. Wildlife cameras tracked his search for a mate over a decade before he was found injured and euthanized in 2023. He inspired a wildlife crossing over a Los Angeles-area highway.

There’s no doubt that the connection with celebrity animals can be enduring for humans. In Knautschke the hippo’s case, the appeal was also diplomatic.

Knautschke was a famous male hippopotamus at the Berlin Zoo who survived World War II and became a symbol of resilience. He remains popular even now. During a specialized tour of the zoo earlier this year for people who live with dementia, several participants recognized the late hippo’s bronze statue outside the current hippo habitat.

Fiona was the “most effective zoo ambassador I believe there has ever been,” Jenna Wingate, her longtime keeper, wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“She was magic,” Wingate wrote, “wrapped in a hippo.”

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press