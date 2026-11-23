Los Angeles (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday approved the Justice Department’s bid to dismiss its own lawsuit that sought to stop California from counting roughly 20,000 ballots until officials could verify the immigration statuses of recipients it alleged were noncitizens.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision marked the official end to a flurry of litigation in California immediately preceding the competitive and high-stakes November midterms. Federal prosecutors who brought the lawsuit previously said that their efforts would become moot after Election Day, since local officials would no longer be able to prevent ballots from being counted.

The contested ballots were at the heart of a protracted legal battle between the Trump administration and California over the eligibility of voters in the heavily Democratic state, and came amid broader federal scrutiny of local elections nationally.

The Trump administration also issued a raft of subpoenas in Alaska in a spoiler candidate controversy, but moved to drop those efforts two days after former Rep. Mary Peltola won an outright majority in the race to become Democrats’ 56th senator, as part of a Democratic midterm blowout.

A related lawsuit filed against the Justice Department by the labor unions and pro-voting groups was also dismissed this month.

The lawsuit came after the federal government threatened to charge California state election workers who counted the contested ballots and issued criminal grand jury subpoenas to clerks in Los Angeles and Orange counties. It argued that the Justice Department’s efforts risked interfering with the lawful administration of state and federal election law, since ballot processing was already underway when the federal government issued the subpoenas.

By SAFIYAH RIDDLE

Associated Press