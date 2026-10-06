Personal information for over 1 million people stolen in a cyberattack on Arizona’s court system

PHOENIX (AP) — A cyberattack on Arizona’s court system stole personal information for more than a million people and is believed to have started when a court employee clicked a malicious link in an email.

The Arizona Supreme Court said the information was copied for 1.3 million people with unpaid court fees, fines and restitution payments for traffic and criminal violations dating back as far as 30 years.

Those leading the attack also took records of nearly 30,000 active and inactive orders of protection and 150,000 reports dating back to 2010 from a foster care board that makes recommendations in cases where parents are alleged to be unfit or unable to care for a child.

The court’s technology staff shut down the attack on a backup server about two hours after spotting it on Sept. 24. Since then, the court has notified those affected by the breach.

“We don’t have any evidence it has been used or shared” after the attack, state Supreme Court spokesperson Alberto Rodriguez said Tuesday.

The attack, which is under investigation, hasn’t affected or delayed any court cases, Rodriguez said.

No records were altered or deleted, and the attackers didn’t steal information about jurors, witnesses or court employees.