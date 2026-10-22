Video game developer BioWare shuts down, next ‘Mass Effect’ canceled amid broader layoffs at EA

Video game publisher Electronic Arts is shutting down the popular and influential game development studio BioWare after more than three decades. The upcoming “Mass Effect” game, the fifth since 2007, has been canceled.

BioWare announced the closure on social media Wednesday following a report by Bloomberg that also said the company is laying off 400 people, including about 50 at BioWare.

The Redwood Shores, California-based maker of popular titles like “Battlefield” and “The Sims” closed the $55 billion sale of its business to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, investment firm Silver Lake Partners and Affinity Partners, which is run by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Representatives for EA did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the layoffs.

“What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember,” the studio said via social media. “These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with characters, and made these worlds your own.”

BioWare built its reputation on immersive role-playing adventures, from sword-and-sorcery fantasies like “Baldur’s Gate” and “Dragon Age” to science fiction epics like “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” and “Mass Effect.”

But its effort to branch out into multiplayer shooters, 2019’s “Anthem,” steered away from the studio’s strength as a creator of compelling single-player narratives. It failed to find the sort of loyal audience that keeps online hits like “Fortnite” and “Overwatch” humming.

Meanwhile the latest installments of its two most popular original franchises — 2017’s “Mass Effect: Andromeda” and 2024’s “Dragon Age: The Veilguard” — met with mixed reviews and disappointed many fans. A new chapter of “Mass Effect” was in development before BioWare announced its shutdown.

BioWare, based in Canada, was founded in 1995 and acquired by EA in 2007.

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Associated Press Writer Lou Kesten in Washington contributed.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer