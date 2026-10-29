Polymarket paused international trading after a security issue involving a third-party provider

Polymarket temporarily halted trading on its international platform Thursday because of a security incident that compromised a third-party provider, the company said.

Trading was paused for about an hour and resumed Thursday afternoon. The company has promised to fully reimburse any affected traders.

The prediction market platform said it halted trading “out of an abundance of caution” after identifying and fixing the issue affecting its international platform.

“We’ll make this right and are fully reimbursing all affected traders,” the company posted on X once trading had resumed.

Polymarket said it referred the incident to a law enforcement agency in the United Kingdom.

Reports have linked the source of the incident to DebugBear, a UK-based company offering website performance monitoring tools.

DebugBear’s own website was unavailable Thursday afternoon and the company posted on X that it was “impacted by an ongoing security incident.” It also advised clients who were using one of its products to remove the embed code from their websites. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear to what extent traders using the popular prediction market platform were impacted, or the breadth of the impact. The company said anyone who was impacted “will be made whole.”

By KAITLYN HUAMANI

AP Technology Writer