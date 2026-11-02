Anthropic posts $17B quarterly revenue but losses continue in fresh IPO filing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthropic’s quarterly revenue swelled to $17 billion but it still posted a net loss for the latest three months, the artificial intelligence giant said in an updated IPO filing released on Monday.

The San Francisco-based company behind the Claude chatbot also disclosed that it has committed to spend $895.4 billion on AI computing and infrastructure like data centers, including $70 billion that’s due to be spent in the next 12 months.

The numbers were released about a week after Anthropic issued its original IPO filing in preparation for what’s expected to be a blockbuster Wall Street debut later this month.

The document, like the earlier filing, shows the company’s revenue is growing but — like its AI rivals — profit is still elusive.

Anthropic’s revenue grew by 13 times to $33.2 billion for the first nine months of the year, but it reported a net loss of $104 billion, including a charge of $94 billion for an accounting adjustment related to financing agreements.

On a quarterly basis, Anthropic lost $23.3 billion on revenue of $17 billion.

The filing gave no indication of how much the company ultimately expects to raise, or what the shares will be priced at when it goes public. Anthropic has previously said it will list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ANT.”