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Lando Norris aims to end his wait for an F1 win as he starts on pole in Hungary

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By AP News
Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing

Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing

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MOGYOROD, Hungary (AP) — Lando Norris is seeking his first Grand Prix win as Formula 1 champion as he starts on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The McLaren driver beat Lewis Hamilton by 0.012 of a second in qualifying to end Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell’s record of sharing all pole positions for Grand Prix races between them this season.

Norris’ last win in a full race was in Brazil in November, before he was crowned champion, though he did win a sprint in Miami in May.

There was a late twist to Saturday’s qualifying session as Hamilton and Antonelli were each given three-place grid penalties.

Hamilton was punished for impeding McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, a big hit to Hamilton’s chances of a record ninth win in Hungary, and Antonelli got his sanction for failing to slow enough for a yellow flag.

That means Charles Leclerc starts second for Ferrari alongside Norris, with Piastri elevated two places to third and Max Verstappen in fourth.

The top three title contenders start together, with Hamilton fifth, Russell sixth and Antonelli seventh.

Hungary is the last race before the mid-season break. The next race is the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 23.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

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