West Indies wins toss and bats first in second test, Pakistan drops Abbas

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies captain Roston Chase again won the toss and chose to bat first in the second and final cricket test against Pakistan on Sunday.

The toss at Queen’s Park Oval was delayed by 15 minutes because of early morning rain.

West Indies kept the same team which won the opening test at Tarouba by 90 runs.

Pakistan surprisingly dropped its best red-ball bowler Mohammad Abbas, who took eight wickets in the first test, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Captain Babar Azam said at the toss that Abbas was left out because of the conditions, with pace bowler Ubaid Shah awarded his test debut.

Abbas was one of four changes for Pakistan. Shan Masood, century-maker at Tarouba, has a fractured left index finger. He was replaced by Abdullah Shafique.

Pakistan also awarded a test debut to batter Awais Zafar, who replaced all-rounder Aamer Jamal, while off-spinner Sajid Khan replaced Khurram Shahzad.

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Lineups:

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Ubaid Shah.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket