Pakistan beats West Indies to end 8-match overseas losing streak in test matches

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Pakistan ended its eight-match losing streak away from home in test matches with a resounding eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second and final cricket test on Wednesday.

First innings century-maker Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, in his first series since being reappointed as captain, led Pakistan to 77-2 with unbeaten knocks of 24 runs each as the visitors achieved victory shortly after lunch on Day 4 and drew the series 1-1.

Babar knocked off the target by hitting back-to-back sixes against left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, whose six-wicket haul in the first innings had limited Pakistan’s lead to 43 runs.

“You are always satisfied with the win,” Babar said. “The most important thing was that we executed our plans whether it was how Abdullah Shafique batting or how the spinners bowled in the second innings.”

Babar’s decision to leave out his in-form fast bowler Mohammad Abbas in favor of extra spinner was vindicated as West Indies’ batting crumbled against Pakistan’s slow bowlers in the second innings.

“When we saw the pitch it looked more similar to how they are in Pakistan,” Babar said. “We decided to play an additional spinner and it had an impact on our combinations because of which we had to leave out our senior players.”

West Indies won the first test by by 90 runs at Tarouba before Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Ali Usman utilized favorable conditions on a wearing wicket of Queen’s Park Oval to ensure Pakistan stays unbeaten in a test series against the West Indies since 2000.

Pakistan lost the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, brilliantly snapped up by Justin Greaves in the slips cordon for 9 in Jayden Seales’ first over, and Azan Awais was bowled by Shamar Joseph for 18 before Shafique and Babar sealed the win inside four days.

Earlier, West Indies had set up a modest target of 75 runs after it got bowled out for 117 inside half an hour with off-break bowler Sajid (4-32) and left-arm spinner Usman (4-39) sharing eight wickets between them.

Opening batter Brandon King couldn’t bat in West Indies second innings due to a back injury sustained on Day 3 when he ran out Babar with spectacular direct throw from shot covers.

Resuming on 106-3 with only 60 runs ahead, the resistance of West Indies’ tailenders ended quickly with Usman picking up the wickets of Kemar Roach and Joseph. Greaves, the last recognized batter, played on to seamer Mohammad Ali’s delivery back onto his stumps after adding just two runs to his total as he attempted a cross batted shot, but got a big inside edge.

“It is obviously disappointing,” West Indies captain Roston Chase said. “We wanted to win this series 2-0. We could have probably gone in with an extra spinner.

“We have played really good cricket in the last two series and we are improving and going into the direction that I want us to go, but we are disappointed with the result,” Chase added. “We wanted to win these series and make our home a fortress, but it is what it is. We have to learn and further improve.”

Pakistan’s last test win away from home came against Sri Lanka in 2023 during Babar’s first tenure as captain before Shan Masood led the side for nearly three years during which Pakistan lost 3-0 in Australia; 2-0 in South Africa; 2-0 in Bangladesh.

Masood was eventually relieved from the captaincy after Pakistan’s dismal run in red-ball cricket, but the return of Babar as skipper saw Pakistan losing the first test at Tarouba for Pakistan’s eighth loss away from home in three years.

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