India wins women’s Asia Cup but yet again refuses to take trophy from Pakistani official

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Political tensions between India and Pakistan spilled onto the cricket field again Sunday when India’s women refused to accept the Asia Cup cricket trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

India dominated from the start to win the tournament for a record eighth time, beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final.

India, after winning the toss, scored 183-5 before dismissing Sri Lanka for 111 in 20 overs.

The presentation ceremony was delayed nearly an hour, during which the Indian team conducted its own medal presentation. Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, presented the best fielder medal to Nandani Sharma.

Naqvi is chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ACC, as well as Pakistan’s interior minister.

He stood on the dais with several ACC officials, but the Indian team did not appear to receive its medals or trophy. The ceremony ended abruptly after medals were presented to the Sri Lankan team and match officials.

Naqvi presented the runners-up check to Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

“This is BCCI’s stand (to not take trophy from Naqvi). We can’t say anything on this,” India coach Amol Muzumdar said. “India are officially the champions. Trophy or no trophy doesn’t matter to us.

“For us, this tournament is over, we are the champions. That’s good enough. It was on the big board that India are the champions of Asia Cup 2026. This tournament is officially over for us. We’re happy that we’re the champions and we look forward to the Asian Games.”

Political tensions continue

Cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan brought the two countries to the brink of war last year, with the acrimony also spilling onto the cricket field. Indian cricketers have avoided handshakes with Pakistan players and refused to accept the trophy and medals from a Pakistani official at several tournaments.

The Indian men’s team beat Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup, including the final, but Suryakumar Yadav’s team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi and did not shake hands with Pakistan players in any of the three games.

The Indian women’s team did not shake hands with the Pakistan team in its match earlier in the tournament.

“That stand has been taken by BCCI and we stand by it,” Muzumdar said.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke to the broadcaster shortly after the final.

“I think we played to our standards because that’s what we discussed when we came here. We have certain standards, and we have to keep matching them every day,” Kaur said.

India’s fast start

In a lopsided final, Smriti Mandhana (59) and Shafali Verma (68) shared an opening stand of 129 in 12.5 overs before India spinner Shree Charani took 4-20 in four overs.

Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu (36) was the top scorer, sharing a 58-run partnership with Vishmi Gunaratne (20) before Sri Lanka collapsed from 62-1 to 111 all out off the last ball of the innings.

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