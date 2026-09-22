England wins toss, bats first in opening match of ODI cricket series against Sri Lanka

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — England won the toss and opted to bat Tuesday in the first of three one-day cricket internationals against Sri Lanka.

The teams are coming off a T20 series won 3-0 by England last week.

England was without spinner Adil Rashid because of an injury to his bowling hand, so Rehan Ahmed fills in. Tom Banton opens in the absence of Jacob Bethell, who is recovering from a knee injury, and plays just his second ODI in six years.

Left-arm spinner Sachindu Colombage was picked by Sri Lanka for his first senior international match.

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Teams:

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (captain), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Sachindu Colombage.

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