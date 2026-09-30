South Africa wins toss and elects to field in ODI as Australia welcomes back Cummins

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (AP) — South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram won the toss against Australia and elected to field first in the third and final one-day cricket international on Wednesday.

A wet outfield delayed the start of the day-night game by half an hour.

The host made five changes after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Century-makers in the last game — captain Temba Bavuma and David Miller — were rested and Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton brought back.

The Jansen brothers — Marco and Duan — were also replaced by Corbin Bosch and Gerald Coetzee. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who troubled the Australia batters in the first two games, made way for Nqobani Mokoena.

Australia made three changes after losing by 32 runs on Sunday at Johannesburg. Pat Cummins will play only his third ODI since winning the 2023 World Cup in India. Also back were Mitchell Starc and Ollie Peake. Mitchell Marsh will continue as skipper.

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Lineups:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Lizaad Williams.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Peake, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

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