Klopp celebrates 1st Germany win and Portugal moves on from Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League

BERLIN (AP) — Jürgen Klopp savored his first win as Germany coach and Portugal did just fine without Cristiano Ronaldo in the Nations League on Thursday.

Florian Wirtz starred as Germany defeated Serbia 2-0 in Munich for Klopp’s first win at the third attempt — staving off an unwanted record.

The 59-year-old Klopp was on the verge of becoming the first Germany coach not to win any of his first three games after opening with a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands last week before Sunday’s shock 1-0 defeat to Greece.

But his team produced a disciplined and intensive game against Serbia, illustrating the high-pressure soccer Klopp wants to instill.

“That’s going in my archive. We’ll make a video out of it now,” Klopp said. “That’s how we want to play.”

Derry Scherhant, Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry all missed good chances for Germany before Tom Bischof broke the deadlock in the 39th on the rebound after Wirtz struck the post.

Klopp sent on Cologne star Said El Mala for his debut after the break. Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and Freiburg forward Scherhant were already making their Germany debuts.

But it was Wirtz who made it 2-0 from Maximilian Mittelstädt’s cross, taking it past a defender with his first touch and sending it inside the right post with his next.

“It was important to win again, just for the spirit in the team, and to send a signal out that we’re good football players and also a good football nation,” Wirtz said. “Definitely a step in the right direction.”

Dutch leave it late again

Tijjani Reijnders scored late as the Netherlands fought back to draw 2-2 with Greece in the other Group A2 match — in Thessaloniki.

Fotis Ioannidis scored one goal and set up the other for Greece. Virgil van Dijk netted before the hour mark and Reijnders equalized in the 89th.

The Netherlands also needed a late equalizer against Germany.

Greece remains the surprise leader of Group A2 after away victories over Serbia and Germany.

Portugal moves on from Ronaldo

João Félix sealed Portugal’s 4-2 win over Denmark in Copenhagen, where the visitors were without Ronaldo after he walked out on the team the day before after an apparent rift with coach Jorge Jesus. It has fueled speculation it may be the end for the veteran star.

Gonçalo Ramos, who has taken the 41-year-old forward’s place, set up João Cancelo’s opener, then responded with Portugal’s second goal two minutes after Mikkel Damsgaard equalized in the 23rd.

Rasmus Højlund drew Denmark level again in the 53rd, only for Vitinha to restore Portugal’s lead with a near-post header to Bruno Fernandes’ free kick in the 67th.

Félix made sure of the win in the 87th.

Wales downs Norway

For once, Erling Haaland didn’t score as Wales defeated 10-man Norway 2-1 for its first win in Group A4.

Haaland failed to score for only the second time in his last 18 competitive appearances for his country. He has 65 goals in 58 appearances.

Oscar Bobb got the opener for the visitors in Cardiff, but Daniel James equalized before the break and Norway defender Torbjørn Heggem was sent off for fouling him, before Neco Williams made it 2-1 from the resultant free kick.

Tennis ball protest in Dublin

Protestors calling for Ireland to boycott its upcoming second game against Israel on Sunday interrupted the team’s match against Austria by throwing tennis balls with Palestinian flags onto the field during the first half.

One man with a Palestinian flag tried running onto the field before he was tackled by stewards.

Troy Parrott scored two goals — including a brilliant solo opener — only for Alexander Prass and Michael Gregoritsch to respond in the second half for Austria.

Israel and Kosovo drew 0-0 in the other Group B3 game.

Also, visiting Liechtenstein held Azerbaijan 0-0 earlier in Group D2.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer