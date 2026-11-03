Myanmar drops extradition case against AmCham ex-board member, cancels Interpol red notice

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar has dropped its case against a former American Chamber of Commerce board member and canceled an Interpol “red notice” for his arrest, saying that its investigation concluded that there wasn’t enough evidence to support his extradition.

Misfit Technologies CEO Munimul Islam was detained upon his arrival at the international airport in Barcelona, Spain, in late September at the request of Myanmar officials investigating a complaint by the AmCham Myanmar. Islam was beginning a vacation with his wife and children at the time.

Spanish judicial authorities said in a document dated Oct. 26 that they had dropped all legal proceedings against Islam, who had been freed on bail earlier in October, after being informed of Myanmar’s decision.

“This case exposes serious weaknesses in Interpol’s safeguards, allowing a military regime to trigger detention in a European democracy over unsubstantiated allegations,” Islam, a Bangladesh national, told The Associated Press on Monday.

Paris-based Interpol told the AP that only Myanmar authorities could provide information on the case. Acting Police Brig. Gen. Soe Lin Aung, a spokesperson for Myanmar’s Home Affairs Ministry, which oversees the country’s police forces, wouldn’t comment on specifics, saying only that “all the cases have been concluded” before hanging up.

Monthslong case garnered international attention

The case began as an internal AmCham Myanmar dispute, with the current board accusing Islam, former board president Adam Castillo, an American, and former executive director Ye Khaung “Danny” Kyaw, an Australian, of financial impropriety for the hiring of an American public relations firm to assist in lobbying efforts in Washington.

It garnered international attention after authorities began investigating it as a criminal case and arrested Castillo and Ye Khaung Kyaw, and issued the “red notice” for Islam, who lives in the United Kingdom.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration then stepped in and sent a delegation to Myanmar to secure Castillo’s release and return to the United States in September, and Ye Khaung Kyaw was deported after pleading guilty to breach of trust, which he said was done under pressure from authorities.

Myanmar, which is embroiled in a civil war, is headed by President Min Aung Hlaing, who led the group of military officers that seized control from the democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, in 2021.

The country is widely sanctioned, and Min Aung Hlaing has been on a charm offensive recently to try and win more international support for his government. When Castillo was released, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said that the government’s “primary goal” was friendly bilateral relations with the U.S.

The president’s spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for comment on the decision not to pursue the case against Islam.

Case centered on lobbying efforts in Washington

The original AmCham complaint centered on Castillo’s creation of the U.S.-Burma Economic Forum as a lobbying organization for the chamber he served as president from 2023 to 2025, and the 2024 contract Castillo signed with Mercury Public Affairs.

AmCham Myanmar maintains that Castillo “illegally collected” $300,000 and used the association’s name to enlist Mercury to assist in lobbying efforts without approval from the current board.

Myat Phyu The, the executive director of AmCham Myanmar, didn’t respond to a request for comment on Islam’s case, but previously said that the concern was that transaction could bring “potential legal, financial and criminal exposure” to the organization and current board.

A signed board resolution provided by Castillo’s supporters indicated that the board had approved the lobbying initiative, but AmCham Myanmar maintains that the document is a fake.

The AmCham also maintained it had received no services, but the AP confirmed that Mercury did organize and attend multiple meetings in Washington with Castillo and others. Mercury also declared all payments to American authorities as required under the Lobbying Disclosure Act, with reports available online to the public.

Ex-board member says all payments declared and above board

The $300,000 came entirely from Islam’s company and was paid in installments. He questioned how the payments could have exposed the current AmCham to legal issues in Myanmar, which has strict foreign currency restrictions, noting he hadn’t been a Myanmar resident since 2022 and that the funds were paid by his company’s U.S. operation.

His contention appears supported in the official finding by Myanmar authorities, who wrote to their Spanish counterparts that they had concluded Islam “merely carried out corporate invoicing and disbursement directives while based abroad.”

Islam, 40, said that while he is relieved that the case is over, he is “certainly not satisfied” with the outcome and was exploring what legal action he could take against AmCham and the current board members involved.

“I spent 14 days detained, separated from my two infant daughters, causing enormous emotional, financial and reputational harm,” he said. “My freedom has been restored but the damage remains — I want accountability and safeguards so no other innocent family endures this.”

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press