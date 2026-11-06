McIlroy makes 11 birdies in Abu Dhabi and trails leaders Rahm, Hatton and Laporta by 1 shot

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy rebounded from his first-round penalty controversy by making 11 birdies and shooting 9-under 63 at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday, leaving him one stroke off the lead.

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta were all 12-under overall to share the lead after two rounds at Yas Links.

McIlroy had said even if he were three shots behind it’s still “a much better position than I thought I would be.”

On Thursday, McIlroy was handed a two-shot penalty after his first round when officials ruled he had improved his lie on a hole where he made double-bogey. He posted a 2-under 70 to be eight shots back of first-round leader Laporta of Italy.

“Before I left the course, I made peace with it. I didn’t dwell on it,” McIlroy said Friday. “I’d much rather be two shots worse off than be called a cheat. At least I went out today (and) it wasn’t playing on my mind. I had a clear conscience and I could just go and play.”

The Northern Irishman’s second round started with a bogey but he made three birdies through the next six holes before five straight birdies from No. 9.

McIlroy’s second bogey — on the 14th — was followed by three birdies on the final four holes.

“I did everything well again. I drove the ball well. I hit my irons well. I putted a little bit better,” he said. “I saw a few more putts go in, which is something that I haven’t been seeing for the last couple months.”

He said he worked on his putting last week with Brad Faxon.

Hatton made eight birdies in his round of 65 but missed a par putt on the 16th.

“Obviously there’s been a couple of mistakes, but overall compared to where I’ve been at over the last month and a half, it’s nice to put a couple of decent scores together again,” the Englishman said.

Alongside McIlroy one shot back were Englishmen Matthew Jordan and Sam Bairstow, as well as Poland’s Adrian Meronk, a recent winner at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The two-week postseason playoffs on the European tour began with the 224th-ranked Laporta shooting 10 under to take a three-stroke lead over three players. Laporta managed just a 70 on Friday.

The subplot in this next-to-last event of the 2026 season is the fight for the Race to Dubai title, which crowns the No. 1 player on the European tour each year.

It looks to be down to McIlroy, Patrick Reed (71) and Eugenio Chacarra (71), the current leader in the standings.

McIlroy is seeking a fifth straight Race to Dubai title to move level on the all-time list on eight with Colin Montgomerie, who won the award when it was called the Order of Merit.

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