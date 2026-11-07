Ireland crush Argentina with Keenan hat trick in Nations Championship rugby

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland maintained its undefeated record at home against Argentina in an impressive 42-12 victory in Nations Championship rugby on Friday.

In their first match since July, the Irish conceded the first try then gradually buried the Pumas with clinical finishing in the 22 that netted a bonus-point six converted tries, including Hugo Keenan’s first international hat trick.

“Six tries to two says a lot,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. “Delighted to get the season off with a big win. It’s a good place to be.”

The Pumas’ strongest lineup all year had high hopes of a first win in Dublin over Ireland in 12 attempts but they struggled in the lineouts — lost five throw-ins — and holding their discipline under pressure: Two yellow cards and 14 penalties.

Argentina’s record fell to one win in seven tests this year. The Pumas go to Italy next.

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Argentina actually started patiently and superbly with a try from winger Mateo Carreras leaping in the corner for a kick-pass from Tomás Albornoz.

Ireland’s reply was swift and sweeping. A counter-ruck by scrumhalf Craig Casey, the smallest player on the field, started a charge by Rob Baloucoune coming off his wing to help fellow wing Mack Hansen set up the first try for fullback Keenan.

Interim captain Dan Sheehan then crashed over the tryline and Keenan was spun over the line by Albornoz after Ryan Baird stole a lineout.

The last minutes of the first half descended into farce for Argentina.

Center Justo Piccardo was sin-binned, captain and hooker Julian Montoya failed a head injury check, his replacement Leonel Oviedo left for his own head check, the Pumas played an uncontested scrum, then prop Boris Wenger moved into hooker and the scrums were contested again.

Ireland was out of sight by halftime at 21-5, and just 71 seconds after the restart flyhalf Sam Prendergast streaked in between the posts from 40 meters out for his first test try, two years after his debut against the Pumas on the same ground.

Carreras bagged his second try after a Santiago Chocobares break just before Piccardo restord the Pumas to 15 men.

Then a row of forwards freed Keenan to score his third try beside the posts in his first home test in 21 months.

“Three walk-ins to be honest,” Keenan said modestly.

Prendergast converted in his last act to cap a 15-point night coming off a wrist injury.

While 2.01-meter lock Efraín Elías was in the sin-bin for a high tackle on 1.85-meter Keenan, the Irish scored their sixth and last try through Ronan Kelleher in a lineout drive with 25 minutes to go.

“To beat them by 30 points and not play to our full potential is exciting,” Keenan said.

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