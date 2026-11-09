Harvey hat trick in US rout at women’s hockey worlds and Canada puts 10 on Denmark

ESBJERG, Denmark (AP) — Caroline Harvey scored a hat trick and defending champion the United States routed Austria 11-1 in the women’s ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Canada followed suit by handing host Denmark a 10-0 defeat to also keep a perfect record.

The last goal of the game by Austria was the first conceded in three games by the U.S., which has scored 23 so far.

Tessa Janecke scored twice and had an assist, captain Hilary Knight netted twice, Joy Dunne had a goal and three assists, and Rory Guilday, Lacey Eden and Megan Keller each contributed one goal and an assist.

Harvey scored two of the opening period’s four goals and completed her hat trick in the third after registering five assists in the previous two games. She had another assist on Monday.

Knight was fed in front of the goal by Cayla Barnes to increase the lead to 2-0 and her second made it 9-0 to improve her record tally at the worlds to 70 goals in 90 games.

The U.S. pulled goalie Aerin Frankel 10:45 into the middle period when she had just two saves and the score was 6-0. Gwyneth Philips came on.

Annika Fazokas scored the consolation for Austria, which met the U.S. for the first time in its first appearance in the top division.

In the final preliminary game on Wednesday, the Americans face the Czech Republic.

For Canada, Emma Maltais scored twice, Laura Stacey had a goal and two assists, Sarah Fillier, Kendall Cooper and Jessie Eldridge scored and had an assist each, and Renata Fast, Rosalie Tremblay, Kristin O’Neill and Sara Manness also netted one each.

Canada goaltender Kayle Osborne stopped six shots for the shutout.

Fast and teenager Tremblay set the pace when they fired Canada ahead 16 seconds apart in the opening period.

Denmark pulled goalie Caroline Bjergstad midway through the middle period at 6-0 after the Canadians had bombarded her with 41 shots. She was replaced by Aya Petersen.

Canada, which has also conceded one goal in three games, plays Finland on Wednesday

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