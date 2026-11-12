A 10th suspect arrested in South Africa over alleged bid to fight in Russia-Ukraine war

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A 10th person has been arrested on suspicion of violating South African mercenary laws by trying to travel to Russia from South Africa to fight in the war in Ukraine, authorities said Thursday.

Nine other people were arrested this week as part of a joint investigation between Interpol and South African police into recruitment drives for the war.

Five of the suspects appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Tuesday, and prosecutors indicated that they would oppose their bail applications.

The other four were expected in court Thursday after they were arrested at a hotel in Johannesburg while preparing to board flights to Russia, according to police spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

The first nine suspects have been identified as Zimbabwean nationals. Prosecutors said Tuesday that five of them had provided Zimbabwean addresses when they were processed. They will face charges relating to violations of South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, which prohibits mercenary activity and regulates military assistance to parties in foreign conflicts, including recruitment and training.

Several groups of South Africans have been repatriated after saying they were duped into fighting on the front lines in Ukraine. They said they were initially promised to receive security training in Russia. Reports from other African countries said many were enticed with promises of lucrative jobs and generous benefits through false advertising on social media platforms. Authorities have arrested several people in South Africa for allegedly facilitating the recruitments.

Radio presenter Nonkululeko Mantula was charged in late 2025 with recruiting four South African men to join Russia’s military. The men also faced charges.

In Zimbabwe, authorities said in March that 15 citizens had been killed in the war in Ukraine and that they were seeking the return of 66 others. They said recruits were promised well-paid jobs but had their travel documents confiscated and were forced into combat.

Kenya’s government said in February that more than 1,000 citizens had been recruited to fight for Russia. Families protested in Nairobi in March, demanding their relatives’ return and the prosecution of those responsible.

Police also investigated allegations that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, helped recruit 17 South African men to fight for Russia with promises of security training. She denied wrongdoing and resigned from Parliament in November 2025 following the allegations

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AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press