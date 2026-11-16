Third American aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East, and other Mideast news

Another U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, a U.S. official said Monday, as oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz continue to be damaged by hazards in the air and underwater. Iran said three tankers caught fire when they struck naval mines, and a British monitor said a fourth vessel was set on fire by a projectile.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels blamed Saudi Arabia for strikes that killed five people in Houthi-controlled Yemen, and Israel’s military said it struck an arms shipment from Syria before it could reach Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here.

Third American aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East, US official says

The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt restores the total number of U.S. aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three — an unusually high number.

The arrival, confirmed Monday by a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, carries thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as President Donald Trump keeps his options open eight months into the Iran war.

The Roosevelt and its strike force left San Diego in September.

— By Ben Finley and Konstantin Toropin.

Iran says 3 oil tankers hit naval mines and catch fire

Quoting the naval arm of the Revolutionary Guard and the army, Iran’s state TV warned shipping companies Monday that a U.S.-supported route through the Strait of Hormuz remains dangerous because of mines. The report offered no details on possible casualties from the overnight explosions, or which flags the tankers were sailing under.

Mines have damaged six oil tankers since Sunday, polluting the strait’s coastlines, according to the Revolutionary Guard’s navy.

Separately, a projectile struck a tanker attempting to transit through the strait, starting an engine room fire, but no casualties were reported, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said.

A fifth of the world’s gas and oil transited the waterway in peacetime, making it the focal point of the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Houthis say Saudi strikes killed 5 people in Yemen

Five people were killed, including a child, in strikes across Yemen on Monday, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said.

The strikes also injured 32 people including five children and four women, according to the ministry. Saudi Arabia made no immediate comment.

The Iran-backed rebels and the Saudis began fighting again in July, shattering a 2022 ceasefire that had largely stopped clashes in Yemen’s civil war.

Israel says it struck a weapons shipment from Syria to Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck a shipment of weapons intended for Hezbollah on Monday near the village of Janta in northeastern Lebanon close to the border with Syria. It was the first time in months the Israeli military said it struck an area deep inside Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported no casualties from the airstrike in the eastern Baalbek region.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on June 20. But the Israeli military, which occupies dozens of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, has carried out detonations and airstrikes in the areas close to Israel’s borders.

EU sanctions social media outlet over Hamas fundraising allegations

The European Union announced new sanctions on a Gaza social media outlet and its founder on Monday over alleged fundraising for militant groups.

For soliciting funds for Hamas, both Gaza Now and its 34-year-old founder Mustafa Ayash will have their EU assets frozen.

Ayash, who has refugee status in Austria, will be banned from travel within the 27-nation EU. The outlet has over 470,000 followers on X and was sanctioned by the United States in 2024.

Israel police probe election day arrests based on Netanyahu staffer’s tip

The police commissioner said the internal investigation launched Monday will examine whether police improperly arrested seven men based on faulty intelligence about alleged voter fraud.

Israeli media reported that the arrests followed a tip from a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about possible voter bribing in the Arab sector. All seven men accused of buying votes for an Arab-led party were released for lack of evidence.

Netanyahu has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that the election was “stolen” by Arab voters after his parliamentary bloc lost its majority.

Israel’s election commission found “ no evidence of irregularities ” affecting the results. The domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet is still investigating claims of foreign interference.

US ambassador says UN force in Lebanon to continue mission after term expires

United Nations ambassador Mike Waltz told reporters in Beirut after talks with Lebanese leaders on Monday that the U.S. and France are working to reach a consensus in the U.N. Security Council about the future of the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

Waltz said the force will will continue with some modifications after its current mandate ends at the end of the year.

Waltz, who met with Lebanon’s president, parliament speaker and prime minister, said Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored. He said the militant Hezbollah group must disarm, saying no country should have “two armies.”

Saudi Arabia executes 2 people including an activist

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights identified the two men on Monday as Jawad Abdullah Qureiris and Fadel Hassan al-Safwani. They were executed Saturday in the Eastern Province.

Al-Safwani, the activist, helped organize protests in the eastern city of Qatif calling for civil rights and the release of detainees. Qureiris was 16 when he took part in the protests. Both were detained in 2020 and were among 210 people executed in Saudi Arabia so far this year, according to the rights group.

Bahrain sentences Shiite clerics to life imprisonment

Bahrain on Monday sentenced dozens of Shiite clerics to life in prison over terrorism-related charges. Rights groups said the mass trial was marred by allegations of torture and violations of due process.

The Bahrain High Criminal Court sentenced 64 defendants to life imprisonment and five others each received 15 years in prison, according to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.

The defendants were convicted of various charges including establishing a terrorist group with the aim of overthrowing the government. They also were convicted of promoting Iran’s style of governance, known as “the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist.” One defendant was accused of espionage for Iran, the rights group said.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press