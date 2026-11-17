BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands in Slovakia took to the streets Tuesday to rally against the government of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico on the anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution that brought an end to decades of communist rule in what was then Czechoslovakia.

Opposition parties organized the protests in dozens of communities across the country, where Fico remains Europe’s most pro-Russian leader since Hungary’s Viktor Orbán was ousted from power in April.

“We’ve had enough of Fico,” chanted people in Bratislava, where organizers estimated 25,000 gathered in the downtown SNP square. One banner had a message for the prime minister: “Go to hell.”

The capital’s rally united the liberal groups Progressive Slovakia and the Democrats with pro-business Freedom and Solidarity, the conservative Christian Democrats and an alliance of ethnic Hungarians. Together they hope to defeat Fico and his coalition government in next year’s parliamentary election.

“Just as in 1989, what unites us must be stronger than what divides us,” said Michal Šimečka, leader of the major opposition Progressive Slovakia party. “We’ll win only if we stick together.”

The government angered opponents by sending Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár to Russia for talks about renewing economic cooperation and other ties between the two countries for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Fico agreed on the plan during one of his trips to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and held a Cabinet meeting to discuss a report about Blanár’s visit just hours before the rally on Tuesday.

“Shame, shame,” the crowd chanted in condemnation.

Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia, and thousands have repeatedly rallied to protest his policies. Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993.

His views on Russia’s war on Ukraine and other issues sharply differ from the European mainstream. Fico ended Slovakia’s military aid for Ukraine, opposes EU sanctions on Russia, wants to block Ukraine from joining NATO and rejected EU loan guarantees for Ukraine.