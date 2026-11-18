SHENZHEN, China (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to China on Wednesday, wanting to reinforce the United States’ status as the world’s leading technology power, but a distressing series of technical outages back home has left the administration scrambling to calm the American public.

Trump had been nonchalant on his first day on the ground in Asia about the outages that left people in the U.S. worried about accessing their email, checking their bank accounts or safely flying on an airplane.

“It’s fine,” Trump pronounced on Tuesday from the Philippine capital of Manila, suggesting it was all just a consequence of being a nation that is “big and powerful.”

But the outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the National Security Agency’s communications network are starting to overshadow Trump’s visit. They raised the specter that artificial intelligence can disrupt daily life, as new cyber vulnerabilities identified require software to be constantly upgraded to fix flaws or other security holes, known as patching, which is supposed to improve how the technology runs.

So at the start of the second day of Trump’s trip, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to reassure Americans on Trump’s behalf. He told reporters there was “zero” evidence that the outages are connected or tied to rival nations, cyber hackers or criminals.

“Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you’ve identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption,” said Rubio, who is also Trump’s national security adviser. “That’s how it’s been described to me in terms of the role” that AI “might have played in it.”

Trump is trying to project strength in Asia, but the outages challenge that image

The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty at a potentially complicated trilateral meeting in China with that country’s president, Xi Jinping, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump has signaled that he wants to take an improvised approach during his time in Shenzhen, China, the skyscraper-filled tech hub that is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It’s a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create some kind of legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia’s invasion. Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Before the trip, Trump’s aides had told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be part of the trilateral meeting. Still, the president said on Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

“I think it’s very close to getting it done,” Trump said. “We’re going to have a good meeting on that.”

Trump also teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though neither event has been confirmed beyond the U.S. president’s own musings.

Rubio clarified on Wednesday that Trump was “serious” about meeting with Kim as a way of resolving tensions with North Korea. But he suggested no meeting was currently scheduled between Trump and Kim for Thursday.

“I’m not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow,” Rubio said. “I’m just saying that” the president “is willing to meet and discuss, as he did during his first term.”

Trump may have a reunion with Imelda Marcos

The U.S. president started his day in the Philippine capital, Manila, where he may have a short reunion with Imelda Marcos, the former first lady, whose son is now president. Trump was having lunch with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Presidential Palace.

Marcos noted that he had sent fast food from the Philippine chain Jollibee to the U.S. delegation for a late-night snack Tuesday and complimented Trump for “working very hard.”

The U.S. president praised the U.S. bond with the Philippines and the interior decoration of the presidential palace.

“Our people share common history, common values, common interests, common architectural tastes,” Trump said. “I love what you’ve done here.”

Trump plans to depart in the afternoon for Shenzhen, and he expressed excitement about the arrival ceremony that awaits him.

“I am the guest of President Xi and I hear we’re going to have quite a landing,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

The U.S. president on Thursday will participate in the APEC summit and then hold his meeting with Xi and Putin, before then returning to the U.S.

What’s on the agenda for Trump’s meetings with Xi and Putin

The prospect of Trump meeting with two of America’s largest geopolitical rivals has been a source of unease as the U.S. president has been less welcoming of historic allies such as Canada and NATO partners in Europe.

His tariffs that were intended to curb China’s trade surplus have done little to stop the progress of the world’s dominant manufacturer, which for the second straight year will have exported $1 trillion more in goods than what it imported.

On Tuesday, Xi met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and they agreed to further reduce tariffs on each other’s goods. Carney has cultivated tighter economic ties with China and the European Union in response to strains in Canada’s relationship with Trump, who at times has said he wants to make the country America’s 51st state.

Even without the digital outages in the U.S., questions about how to handle AI loom over the summit.

The technology is viewed as key to unlocking faster economic growth, but its rapid development has meant it poses national security risks and could evolve in ways that put AI beyond human control.

Trump’s close tech industry ally Jensen Huang was recently removed as the CEO of Nvidia after he admitted to an affair with a woman alleged to be an agent of the Chinese government. Beijing has denied that she was a spy, yet the affair raised concerns about how China has been able to access Nvidia computer chips to develop its own AI models that are competing with the U.S.

When asked this week why the U.S. had not been more aggressive in cutting off China’s access to advanced computer chips, Trump said there were differences of opinion inside his administration and that “We have a very good relationship with China, and you don’t want to insult them.”

Both Russia and China have provided support to Iran after Trump launched a war there in late February to halt that country’s development of nuclear weapons. The war has pushed up inflation and slowed global growth as energy prices have swung in response to each escalation and every pause in the conflict.

Trump has said he intends to talk about the Iran war and efforts to reduce nuclear weapons. He said he does not plan to bring up Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own. Taiwan is the leading manufacturer of advanced computer chips, including those designed by U.S. companies.

Still, Trump expects that Xi will push him on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

“I’m sure he’ll raise it,” Trump said. “I won’t have to raise it.”

___

Price reported from Manila.

By JOSH BOAK and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press