ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence raided militant hideouts in the northwest near the Afghan border, setting off gunbattles that killed 22 militants, the military said Thursday.

It alleged that the militants killed were backed by neighboring India. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi, but Pakistan often accuses Afghanistan and India of supporting the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups, allegations both countries deny.

The raids took place over the past 48 hours in the South Waziristan, Bannu and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement.

The military reported last week that security forces had killed 74 militants over several days in raids on hideouts in the northwest and in southwestern Balochistan province.

The military said troops were searching the areas for any remaining militants and pledged to continue operations against what it described as foreign-backed terrorism.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in separate statements praised the security forces for eliminating “Indian-supported” militants and vowed to continue the fight against militancy. Sharif said militants and their supporters would not be allowed to spread unrest in Pakistan and that the nation stood behind the forces fighting them.

Militant attacks targeting Pakistan’s police and security forces have surged in recent years. Authorities have blamed the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, and allied militant groups for most of the violence.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who took power in Kabul in 2021. Many TTP leaders and fighters are believed to operate from sanctuaries across the Afghan border, straining relations between Islamabad and Kabul.