BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Alexander Zverev and Germany exited the Davis Cup on Thursday, losing their quarterfinal match 2-1 to Britain in the top team event in men’s tennis.

Zverev — the winner of the French Open and U.S. Open this year — won his singles match against Arthur Fery 6-3, 6-2 to tie the contest at 1-1 but wasn’t selected for the decisive doubles.

Germany instead went with a longstanding combination of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who lost 6-2, 7-6 (6) to Henry Patten — the world’s top-ranked doubles player — and Neal Skupski.

Britain had gone ahead thanks to Cameron Norrie winning the last four games and beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the opening singles match.

In the last four, Britain will meet the winner of the last quarterfinal match between Austria vs. Spain, which takes place later Thursday.

Spain’s team includes Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off winning the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday. Alcaraz, who has been fighting physical issues in recent weeks, has not been picked for the singles matches against Austria but was in Spain’s provisional doubles lineup.

Britain is in the semis for the first time in seven years, and won its 10th and most recent Davis Cup title in 2015.

Germany won the last of its three titles in 1993.

Italy vs. Czechia in the first semifinal

The other semifinal has already been set: it will be between three-time defending champion Italy and Czechia, the country formerly known as the Czech Republic, on Friday.

Italy beat South Korea 2-1 on Wednesday and Czechia defeated Canada 2-0 on Tuesday.

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