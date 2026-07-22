Zac Thornton gets his 1st career win as Mets shut out Brewers 4-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zac Thornton earned his first career win by combining with three relievers on a four-hitter as the New York Mets blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Jared Young and Luis Robert Jr. homered to help the Mets snap Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. Robert’s solo shot off Bryse Wilson in the eighth was a titanic 451-foot drive to left-center for his first hit since missing nearly three months with a back injury.

Backed by terrific defense, Thornton (1-1) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings in his fourth major league start. It was the second consecutive scoreless outing for the 24-year-old left-hander, who has thrown 18 straight shutout innings — the longest streak by a Mets rookie since Steven Matz went 19 innings in 2016.

Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley and Devin Williams each pitched one inning of relief.

Milwaukee’s Brandon Sproat (3-5) yielded two runs over 4 2/3 innings while facing his former team for the first time since getting sent to Milwaukee in the January trade that brought pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Mets. Sproat struck out four but allowed four hits and four walks.

The right-hander was pitching one night after Peralta faced the Brewers for the first time and gave up seven runs over 5 1/3 innings in an 8-3 loss.

Young put the Mets ahead in the second by sending a 393-foot shot over the right-field wall.

Sproat was removed after issuing a two-out walk to Bo Bichette in the fifth with the Mets leading 1-0. Chad Patrick entered and allowed back-to-back doubles on the ground to Francisco Lindor and Carson Benge, with Benge’s hit bringing home two runs.

The Brewers’ best scoring chance came in the sixth, when they failed to capitalize after Cooper Pratt and Joey Ortiz opened the inning with consecutive singles.

Up next

New York’s Christian Scott (3-1, 2.97 ERA) and Milwaukee’s Logan Henderson (3-1, 2.97) are the scheduled starting pitchers in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer