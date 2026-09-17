Padres rookie Ethan Salas, 20, becomes youngest catcher in MLB history with a multi-homer game

DENVER (AP) — San Diego Padres rookie Ethan Salas became the youngest catcher in major league history with a multi-homer game, going deep twice against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old Salas hit a solo shot in the second inning off Mason Adams, becoming the youngest catcher to homer in the majors since Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez in 1991. He followed with a two-run homer off Nick Frasso to break Butch Wynegar’s record for youngest catcher with a multi-homer game.

Salas did it at 20 years, 107 days. Wynegar was 20 years, 192 days when he did it in 1976.

Salas, rated the Padres’ top prospect, opened his big league career hitless in 15 at-bats before he tripled against San Francisco on Sunday.

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