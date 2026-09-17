Xander Bogaerts helps power a 7-run 2nd inning as the Padres roll past the reeling Rockies 9-2

DENVER (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and had an RBI triple during a seven-run second inning to help the San Diego Padres beat the reeling Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Thursday.

Bogaerts finished a single shy of the fourth cycle in Padres history. He had two chances but struck out looking in the sixth and swinging to lead off the ninth.

His big game was part of a 15-hit afternoon for the Padres, who took three of four from Colorado. San Diego moved four games ahead of idle Arizona for the last National League wild-card spot.

Michael King (12-9) settled in after giving up a leadoff triple to Jake McCarthy and a run-scoring single to Connor Norby. King went six innings and allowed two runs in his staff-leading 31st start of the season.

Dustin Harris had three singles and drove in three runs to help the Padres win for the 10th time in 11 games. They finished with eight extra-base hits.

Colorado’s Tanner Gordon (1-5) allowed 10 hits and seven runs over three innings. His rough outing extended a streak of a Rockies starter failing to notch the win to 20 games.

It was an adventurous second inning for right fielder Zac Veen, who saw back-to-back hits to him turn into triples. He slid to catch Jackson Merrill’s looping ball near the line only to have it bounce off him. Bogaerts followed with a sinking liner and Veen trying to make a diving catch. The ball got by him and rolled to the wall.

Colorado needs to go 7-2 the rest of the way to avoid becoming the first team with four straight 100-loss seasons since the 1962-65 New York Mets.

Up next

Padres: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.60 ERA) will start Friday against Miami.

Rockies: Colorado hasn’t named a starter for Friday to start a three-game series with Seattle.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer