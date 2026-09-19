Giants shut down ace Logan Webb for the season with a blister on his finger

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Francisco Giants shut down ace pitcher Logan Webb for the rest of the season Friday, putting him on the injured list with a blister on his right middle finger.

Webb finishes 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 27 starts. He earned All-Star honors for the third consecutive year after a strong June, but has been inconsistent since then.

The right-hander missed three weeks in May with right knee bursitis, his first IL stint since 2021.

The Giants also placed infielder Nate Furman on the injured list with a right oblique strain.

San Francisco (64-89) has already been eliminated from postseason contention for the fifth consecutive year.

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