Brewers set franchise record with 98th victory, beat Orioles 3-0 to complete sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — William Contreras homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers earned their franchise-record 98th victory by beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Cooper Pratt drove in two for Milwaukee (98-58), which owns the best record in the majors and surpassed the 97 victories it had last season. The Brewers have already clinched their fourth consecutive NL Central title.

The Orioles managed four hits and were shut out for the second consecutive game. Baltimore fell five games behind the Chicago White Sox for the AL’s third wild card and has six games remaining.

Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski yielded a hit and struck out four in three innings in a planned abbreviated outing. The right-hander, who leads the majors in ERA (1.86) and strikeouts (247), moved into second place on the Brewers’ single-season strikeouts list. Ben Sheets had 264 in 2004.

The Brewers manufactured a run in the second inning against Baltimore starter Brandon Young (9-5) when Jake Bauers walked, advanced on a grounder and scored on Pratt’s two-out single to left.

Contreras smacked Young’s sinker 403 feet to left to lead off the fourth for his 18th homer.

Pratt added an RBI single in the seventh against Orioles reliever Félix Bautista, who completed his comeback from shoulder surgery. He had not pitched in the majors since July 20, 2025.

DL Hall (4-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings for Milwaukee. Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 29th save.

The Brewers’ Jackson Chourio stole two bases to give him 21 for the year. He joined Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. as the only players with 20 homers and 20 steals in three consecutive seasons to open a career.

Young allowed two runs and struck out a career-high nine in six innings.

Up next

Milwaukee is off Monday. RHP Dustin May (7-9, 4.61 ERA) faces Philadelphia as the Brewers open their last road series Tuesday. Baltimore’s final homestand continues Monday as RHP Shane Baz (6-5, 4.11 ERA) starts against Toronto.

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By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press