Spence hits first 3 homers of career, helps Astros survive Athletics 7-5 to keep playoff hopes alive

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Spence hit the first three home runs of his major league career, Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes also homered, and the Houston Astros outlasted the Athletics 7-5 on Thursday night.

Houston (79-80) remains tied with the Texas Rangers for the AL West lead with three games left in the regular season for both teams. The Astros have the tiebreaker with a 9-4 record against Texas this year.

Spence hit his second home run of the game in the seventh inning 387 feet to give Houston a 5-4 lead.

Walker followed with his 27th the season in the eighth before Spence capped the scoring with his third of the game in the ninth. Spence, who was called up by the Astros on Wednesday, had just 40 major league at-bats prior to the game.

Spence’s three-run shot opened the scoring in the second inning and marked the first major league homer of his career. Paredes tacked on a game-tying solo shot in the sixth, his 24th of the season.

Astros’ rookie Miguel Ullola (2-0) worked three scoreless innings of relief after starter Peter Lambert gave up four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Bryan Abreu allowed one hit through the final 1 1/3 frames for his ninth save.

The Athletics’ Jeff McNeil hit a three-run homer in the third to tie the game and Zack Gelof added a solo shot to give the Athletics a 4-3 lead in the next at-bat. Gelof’s second home run of the game in the eighth pulled the Athletics within a run.

Scott Blewett (2-2) surrendered the go-ahead run in the seventh after Athletics’ starter Mason Barnett pitched a career-high six innings, giving up four runs on four hits.

Up next

Athletics’ LHP Jacob Lopez (6-5, 5.68 ERA) starts game two against the Astros — who have yet to announce a starter — on Friday.

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