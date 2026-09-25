Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
69.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dodgers set a franchise attendance record with 4,034,219 fans in 2026

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Padres Dodgers Baseball

Padres Dodgers Baseball

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have surpassed the 4 million mark in attendance for the second straight year while setting a franchise attendance record.

The team ended the 2026 regular reason with total home attendance of 4,034,219, averaging 49,805 per game. The old mark was 4,012,470 last year, when the Dodgers went over 4 million for the first time in franchise history.

The Dodgers are the first team to draw more than 4 million fans in back-to-back seasons since the New York Yankees did from 2005 to 2008.

This season, the club had 40 crowds of 50,000 or more, including 14 sellouts.

The Dodgers first topped 3 million in attendance in 1978.

With three games to play at San Francisco, the Dodgers also lead the major leagues in road crowds with 2,820,413, averaging 36,159 at opposing ballparks.

The major league record for annual home attendance of 4,483,350 was set by the Colorado Rockies during their inaugural season in 1993, when they played at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.