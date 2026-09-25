Dodgers set a franchise attendance record with 4,034,219 fans in 2026

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have surpassed the 4 million mark in attendance for the second straight year while setting a franchise attendance record.

The team ended the 2026 regular reason with total home attendance of 4,034,219, averaging 49,805 per game. The old mark was 4,012,470 last year, when the Dodgers went over 4 million for the first time in franchise history.

The Dodgers are the first team to draw more than 4 million fans in back-to-back seasons since the New York Yankees did from 2005 to 2008.

This season, the club had 40 crowds of 50,000 or more, including 14 sellouts.

The Dodgers first topped 3 million in attendance in 1978.

With three games to play at San Francisco, the Dodgers also lead the major leagues in road crowds with 2,820,413, averaging 36,159 at opposing ballparks.

The major league record for annual home attendance of 4,483,350 was set by the Colorado Rockies during their inaugural season in 1993, when they played at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

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