A Kansas City voice hits a stunning milestone: Denny Matthews to call his 8,000th Royals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Denny Matthews figured he was a longshot to get the job broadcasting games for the expansion Kansas City Royals.

It was 1969, and he was fresh out of Illinois Wesleyan, where when not in class he had played football and baseball, and listened to Cubs and Cardinals games over the radio. Matthews had called some high school games, but when he applied for the Royals job almost on a lark, his big league experience consisted of a demo tape he’d made of a couple innings at Busch Stadium.

But the pool of applicants kept getting whittled down, from hundreds to dozens to just one.

So it was that a 26-year-old Matthews found himself in the broadcast booth at old Municipal Stadium, some 57 years ago, alongside the late Buddy Blattner, describing the action as the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in 12 innings.

On Friday night, Matthews will describe the action for the 8,000th time when the Royals play the Cleveland Guardians.

The 83-year-old Matthews is one of only four broadcasters in major league history to be with the same team for at least 50 seasons, and only the Dodgers’ Vin Scully (67) and Jaime Jarrin (64) have done it longer. Over his 58 seasons, touching base in seven different decades, Matthews has called seven division titles, four pennants and World Series titles in 1985 and 2015.

The names of exactly 1,058 different players to wear a Royals uniform have tumbled out of his raspy-yet-somehow melodic voice.

And to think: Matthews never thought he’d get the job.

“I did have the advantage when I was growing up of listening to some really, really good broadcasters out of Chicago and St. Louis,” he recalled. “I would lay in front of the radio — I was 10, 11, 12 years old — and I had my baseball cards, and I just lay there.

“You never think you’re going to be a broadcasters when you’re 10 years old. You want to play. Get some kids in the neighborhood and go out and play. But I didn’t know at the time, listening to those guys all those summer nights, I was getting a college education in how to broadcast baseball, and I didn’t have to pay tuition. I didn’t have to do homework. But I was still getting a great education.”

The voice of Kansas City baseball

Even after Matthews was hired by longtime Royals owner Ewing Kauffman, it was never his intent to stay. His dream was to move to Chicago or St. Louis, and call games for one of the two clubs that had such a profound impact on him as a youth.

Yet when those opportunities came along — and they did, more than once — the tug of what had become home was too strong.

“I went to Ewing Kauffman, and I sat down,” Matthews said. “I was still a little intimidated by Mr. K, but he told me, he said, ‘I’ll tell you what, young man. You’re going to have decisions to make as you work your way through this business.’ And he said, ‘You have to weigh them carefully, and then you’ll make a decision. But I want to tell you one thing.’ He said, ‘We like the way you do games, and you can stay as long as you want.’ And I said, ‘Wow. This is just my third year. So that’s pretty strong.’”

There was never a reason to move, even when teams in New York came calling.

“If you’re unhappy in your job,” Matthews said, “you’re probably looking to move. I’ve never been unhappy in this job, period.”

So, as the game went through changes large and small, Matthews’ voice over the airwaves remained a Kansas City constant. He was there to describe the first games in the career of a scrappy third baseman named George Brett, and the last. He was there when labor stoppages turned fans away, and there to welcome them back. When the pandemic hit in 2020, and few people were allowed inside the ballpark, Matthews was still behind the mic, calling games from his suburban Kansas City home.

Asked the secret to his longevity, Matthews replied: “Luck.”

“Good health,” he added. “I mean, there’s a lot to that. Take care of yourself. And again, be comfortable, as they say, in your own skin, and I’ve always been comfortable out here, because of the people. This is a comfortable place to be.”

The historical context of a Hall of Fame career

Matthews was bestowed the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence in 2007, and he was honored alongside Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn during the induction ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Ripken played 3,001 games during his career. Gwynn played 2,440 of them.

That puts the 8,000 that Matthews will have broadcasted after Friday night into perspective.

Better yet might be this: The price of gas was 33 cents a gallon when he drove into Kansas City for the first time. Richard Nixon was the president, “The Brady Bunch” had just debuted on TV, and exactly 103 days after Matthews called that first ballgame against the Twins, the world sat in rapt attention in front of their televisions as Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

Over his first 32 seasons, Matthews called 5,061 games while missing just 23 for various reasons. And while he began to trim back his travel starting in 2001, he’s continued to be a mainstay at Royals home games, with an occasional trip to Chicago or St. Louis.

Curt Nelson, the director of the club’s Hall of Fame, has saved every scorecard from every game Matthews has called, and folks within the organization knew he was nearing 8,000. One day last November, more than a dozen people showed up at Kauffman Stadium for a counting party, and they realized that he’d hit the mark the final week of this season.

On Friday night, when the Royals played the Cleveland Guardians.

Matthews has thought about calling it quits over the years. He’s even talked about it with Ryan Lefebvre, who has been calling games with him since 1999. Yet the pull of the game has always been too much, and Matthews plans to keep going next season.

“We decided that the end of the season is a terrible time to be thinking about retirement,” Matthews said, “because you’re probably thinking, ‘Man, I’m tired of this season. I want to get some free time.’ Then it’s spring training, and here we go again. There’s just something about spring training. The birds are chirping outside and it’s getting warming, and you think, ‘Spring training. Let’s go.’”

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By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer