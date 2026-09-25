Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani first to top MLB jersey sales at end of 4 straight seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has become the first player to lead Major League Baseball jersey sales at the end of four straight seasons since the sport started tracking figures in 2010, among four players in the top 20 on the two-time World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was second for the second straight season, MLB and the players’ association affiliate MLB Players, Inc. said Friday. Judge finished third in 2023 and ’24.

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs was third, up from 16th at the end of last season, and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. was fourth, an increase from 11th last year.

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. was fifth, followed by the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the New York Mets’ Juan Soto.

Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox was 20th, and he joined with Ohtani and Yamamoto to become the first trio of Japanese players in the top 20.

Texas’ Corey Seager was 11th, followed by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Boston’s Adley Rutschman, the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh, Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz, San Diego’s Jackson Merrill and Arizona’s Nolan Arenado.

MLB’s list tracked sales on Fanatics’ sites, including MLBShop.com, since opening day.

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