Dodgers manager Roberts expects Ohtani to get the at-bats he needs for playoffs by season’s end

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani doesn’t need to put up huge numbers in October for Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be thrilled with his success following his latest injury absence.

Having two two-way star healthy and in the Los Angeles lineup as the leadoff batter will be plenty — and Roberts plans to monitor Ohtani’s workload to ensure that can happen.

The defending World Series champions will have five days off during the wild-card rounds as they await their first-round playoff opponent, and that will allow Ohtani to prepare with baseball activities such as simulated at-bats while getting ample rest.

Roberts trusts Ohtani — a four-time MVP, including each of his first two seasons with the Dodgers — to manage his own workload, and the manager isn’t planning daily check-ins with him. Instead, he will occasionally ask how the Japanese star is feeling physically — while leaving much of that communication to Ohtani and the training staff.

“We need him to be full strength and also do what he does, take good at-bats, take what they give you, if they’re going to pitch around you to pitch to Mookie (Betts), so be it,” Roberts said. “And if they make mistakes, then hit it hard. We need him to be healthy and strong. It certainly helps our offense.”

As the Dodgers began a season-ending series at San Francisco on Friday night, Ohtani played his third consecutive game since returning Wednesday against San Diego from a 13-game stint on the injured list with right biceps discomfort. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in the Dodgers’ 2-0 win and has a .276 batting average with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs.

Ohtani went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 mound starts, but he will not pitch again this year because of his injuries. That means he won’t get the chance to repeat his extraordinary individual effort from last season, when he pitched six scoreless innings and homered three times in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against Milwaukee.

Getting Ohtani in the lineup for five straight games to conclude the regular season with 20 to 23 at-bats is what Roberts considers enough for him to be ready for the postseason.

“I think that’ll be great,” said Roberts, noting he is happy with the slugger’s return so far. “He looked the way I would have hoped. I was hoping he would look like this. I said it yesterday, it’s been very encouraging to see his at-bats and the swings.”

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer