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Diamondbacks place Corbin Burnes on injured list in midst of wild-card push

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By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arizona right-hander Corbin Burnes was placed on the 15-day injured list on with shoulder inflammation on Friday, a day before he was to start for the Diamondbacks as they try to stay alive for the National League’s final wild-card spot.

Burnes has made only three starts this season. He returned to the major leagues on Sept. 8 after a 15-month recovery from Tommy John surgery and had a 7.84 ERA with no decisions, eight strikeouts and four walks in 10 1/3 innings.

Arizona was considering its options for Saturday night, basing them in large part on how the Diamondbacks do Friday night. Arizona recalled right-hander Jose Cabrera from Triple-A Reno.

Chicago and San Diego have clinched wild-card spots.

With Philadelphia losing 2-0 to Tampa Bay, the Diamondbacks were 1 1/2 games back for the final spot heading into their game at San Diego. Their magic number for elimination was two.

The Diamondbacks took an early 6-2 lead on home runs by Nolan Arenado, Lars Nootbar and Jordan Lawlar.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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