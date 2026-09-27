Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen injures pitching shoulder warming up in bullpen, season is over

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Blake Treinen hurt his pitching shoulder warming up in the bullpen late in a 4-3 win Saturday over the San Francisco Giants, and manager Dave Roberts called it a season-ending injury.

Treinen felt it on one pitch and made a painful facial expression, Roberts said. The reliever is scheduled for imaging and will be placed on the injured list, meaning the Dodgers will add a player for Sunday’s regular-season finale before their five-day break ahead of the first round of the playoffs.

“It’s unfortunate. He was warming up and it was his shoulder, so I don’t know if it was a complete blowout, but really unfortunate,” Roberts said. “Obviously it’s an IL, his season’s over. I saw him and hugged him. I’ll circle back.”

Treinen stopped warming up and left the bullpen with an athletic trainer.

“It just popped up. That was kind of what landed him on the IL before, so it just unfortunately showed its head again,” Roberts said.

The 38-year-old Treinen was reinstated from the injured list Sept. 2 after he had been sidelined with right elbow inflammation since June 20. He missed the 2023 season recovering from shoulder surgery.

In his sixth season with Los Angeles and 12th overall in the majors, Treinen was 4-1 with a 3.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 36 appearances and 29 2/3 innings.

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer