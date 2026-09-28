Dan Wilson out as manager of the Seattle Mariners after disappointing season

SEATTLE (AP) — Dan Wilson will not return as the Seattle Mariners’ manager next season, he and the team said Sunday.

Wilson made the announcement shortly after the Mariners finished off a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the ending to a disappointing 76-86 season that began with World Series hopes after the Mariners made it to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last year.

“Collectively we failed to meet our own expectations this season,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “Dan and I both care deeply about this organization, these players, and the future of the Mariners. After much discussion it was concluded that a new direction is best for 2027 and beyond.

“I want to thank Dan for his efforts over the past two years and specifically recognize his role in our club advancing to Game 7 of the ALCS in 2025.”

Wilson, a Mariners Hall of Famer who played catcher for the team from 1994-2005, took over the job after Seattle fired Scott Servais on Aug. 22, 2024.

Wilson finishes with a 187-171 record as Mariners manager, at .522 the second-best winning percentage in club history behind Lou Piniella (.542).

“I’ve appreciated the opportunity to lead this team the past two years,” Wilson said in a postgame news conference. “While this season has not gone the way any of us expected, I’m proud that the players in the clubhouse showed up each day to try and compete and battle in each game they played. I’m confident that the 2026 season doesn’t accurately reflect the talent, passion and desire of our players and know that bright things are ahead for this group.”

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By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press