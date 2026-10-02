Pete Crow-Armstrong wins Baseball Digest player of the year. Jacob Misiorowski voted top pitcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong won the Baseball Digest major league player of the year award Friday, and Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski was selected pitcher of the year.

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller was chosen reliever of the year.

Crow-Armstrong batted .280 with 45 home runs and 41 stolen bases this season, becoming the seventh member of the 40-40 club.

He led the majors in runs (119), tied for most homers, ranked second in OPS (.943) and finished fourth in RBIs (107). All while playing outstanding defense and appearing in all 162 regular-season games to help the Cubs earn a National League wild card.

The 24-year-old Crow-Armstrong received 21 of 24 first-place votes in balloting by a panel of baseball writers, broadcasters, reporters and researchers that included several former players, managers and executives.

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez finished second.

Crow-Armstrong became the seventh Cubs player to win the Baseball Digest award and first since Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo shared the prize in 2016.

The hard-throwing Misiorowski also garnered 21 first-place votes after going 16-5 to propel Milwaukee to the best record in the big leagues (103-59) and its fourth consecutive NL Central title. He led the majors with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts in 30 starts covering 174 2/3 innings.

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler was runner-up to the 24-year-old Misiorowski, the first Brewers pitcher to take home the honor.

Miller, 28, tied for the NL lead with a career-high 38 saves as the Padres earned a wild-card spot in the playoffs. He went 5-2 with a 1.67 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 70 innings over 66 appearances.

The right-hander received 18 first-place votes and easily outpaced Cleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith, who came in second.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here