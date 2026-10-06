White Sox looking to eliminate Guardians at home in AL Division Series

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox last clinched a postseason series at home when Jiggs Donahue and George Davis helped the South Siders beat the Chicago Cubs in Game 6 of the 1906 World Series.

That’s how long it’s been. And the Cleveland Guardians have absolutely no interest in being on the other side of the field for the end of that streak.

Chicago leads Cleveland 2-0 in their best-of-five AL Division Series going into Game 3 on Wednesday at Rate Field. The White Sox are hoping to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2005, while the Guardians are looking to take one step toward a remarkable comeback.

“For us the mindset is very clear: We’ve got to win another game because we don’t have the luxury to lose another one,” Guardians third baseman José Ramírez said.

It’s the first home playoff date for Chicago since 2021, marking another moment in a surprising season after losing a total of 324 games over the previous three years. The team is encouraging its fans to wear black as part of its blackout theme.

“I think it’s going to be electric,” White Sox reliever Bryan Hudson said Tuesday. “I don’t think it will be anything we’re used to or we’ve been in this year. I think it’s going to be awesome. I think all the boys are going to have some extra adrenaline.”

Chicago was much improved at home this season, going 48-33 after finishing with a 33-48 record at Rate Field in 2025. It won four of its six home games against Cleveland in the regular season.

While this is new territory for most of the White Sox, the Guardians are in the playoffs for the third straight year. The AL Central champions were better on the road (44-37) than they were at home (41-40) this season.

“I always like playing on the road when it’s an exciting, loud crowd, and anticipate it’s going to be just that,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “And our guys have played in this environment over and over again, whether it be postseasons in the past or regular-season games. So expecting it to be a loud, hostile crowd that’s talking a lot of smack to us from behind the dugout, and we enjoy that.”

Each team is going with an opener. Left-hander Sean Newcomb starts for Chicago, and right-hander Daniel Espino takes the mound for Cleveland.

The White Sox have relied on their relievers while winning their first four playoff games this year. They are the only MLB team in the modern era to have their bullpen pitch five-plus innings, strike out five-plus batters and earn the win in four consecutive games, regular or postseason, according to Stats Perform.

Newcomb worked two scoreless innings after Anthony Kay got the first out for Chicago during a 4-3 win in Game 2 on Monday.

“We’ve leaned heavily on our bullpen, not only throughout the season but certainly here in the playoffs as well,” general manager Chris Getz said. “Is it creative? It is. Do we need to be different? We do. But we’re also leaning into the strengths of our pitching staff and our team.”

Chicago has been helped by off days after the first two games in the series. If Cleveland avoids elimination in Game 3, the teams will play again on Thursday.

Espino made his first career playoff appearance in the series opener, getting two outs in relief of Parker Messick. The 25-year-old Espino has long been considered one of the team’s top prospects, but he was hampered by shoulder injuries before making his major league debut in June.

“You just go out there and believe in your abilities and be confident on the work that you’ve put in,” Espino said. “And I can tell you, I’m prepared for this moment.”

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By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer