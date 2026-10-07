Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brewers look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Padres

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (91-71, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

LINE: Padres -113, Brewers -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers meet in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Brewers have a 2-1 lead in the series, and will advance to the NLCS with a victory.

San Diego is 91-71 overall and 51-30 in home games. The Padres have hit 183 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Milwaukee is 48-33 on the road and 103-59 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 11 for 38 with a double over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 94 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .253 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (neck), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rodolfo Duran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.