Brewers look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Padres

Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (91-71, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

LINE: Padres -113, Brewers -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers meet in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Brewers have a 2-1 lead in the series, and will advance to the NLCS with a victory.

San Diego is 91-71 overall and 51-30 in home games. The Padres have hit 183 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Milwaukee is 48-33 on the road and 103-59 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 11 for 38 with a double over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 94 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .253 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (neck), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rodolfo Duran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press