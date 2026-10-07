Dodgers look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (94-68, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 3.53 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -144, Braves +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Dodgers have a 2-1 lead in the series, and will advance to the NLCS with a win.

Atlanta has a 52-29 record in home games and a 94-68 record overall. The Braves have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.64.

Los Angeles has a 100-62 record overall and a 49-32 record on the road. The Dodgers have hit 204 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Braves are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Harris II has 36 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 87 RBIs while hitting .294 for the Braves. Mauricio Dubon is 11 for 38 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 30 home runs while slugging .512. Will Smith is 11 for 35 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Elder: 15-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: day-to-day (undisclosed), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press