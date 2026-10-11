Dodgers keep infielder Miguel Rojas on their NLCS roster against the Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miguel Rojas is on the NL Championship Series roster for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being sidelined by lower back pain.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski also is part of the Dodgers’ roster for their matchup with Milwaukee. The Brewers went with the same 26-man group that they had for their NL Division Series against San Diego.

Game 1 of the NLCS is on Sunday night.

Rojas underwent testing after he left the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory at Atlanta in Game 3 of their NL Division Series. The imaging mostly showed prior back issues.

The veteran infielder worked out with Los Angeles on Saturday at American Family Field, and manager Dave Roberts said Rojas likely would be part of the NLCS roster.

Rojas, 37, hit a tying homer in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series last year at Toronto, helping the Dodgers win their second straight championship. He has said he is leaning toward retiring at the end of the season.

The addition of Wrobleski gives the Dodgers 13 pitchers on their NLCS roster after they went with 12 for their matchup with the Braves. The 26-year-old Wrobleski went 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 22 starts and six relief appearances this year, making the NL All-Star team for the first time.

Infielder Hyeseong Kim was left off the Dodgers’ NLCS roster. He appeared in one game against Atlanta as a defensive replacement.

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