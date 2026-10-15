Brewers look to sweep Dodgers in NLCS Game 4

Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 3.53 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -167, Brewers +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers play in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Brewers hold a 3-0 lead in the series and will move on to the World Series with a win.

Los Angeles has a 51-30 record in home games and a 100-62 record overall. The Dodgers are fourth in the NL with 204 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Milwaukee is 103-59 overall and 48-33 in road games. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .259, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 30 home runs while slugging .512. Max Muncy is 6 for 30 with three home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 27 doubles and 25 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12 for 37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .201 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 9-1, .277 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press