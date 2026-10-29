The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champs. A look at their title, by the numbers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions for the first time.

The Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday night, capturing the title and wrapping up one of the most dominant postseasons in recent memory.

After leading the majors with 103 wins during the regular season, Milwaukee went 11-2 in the postseason — including seven comeback wins. The latter mark was one shy of the record shared by the 1997 Florida Marlins, 2002 Anaheim Angels and 2015 Kansas City Royals, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.

Here’s a look at the Brewers’ championship, by the numbers:

4

With the Brewers winning their first title, four MLB franchises remain without a World Series crown: the Rays, the Colorado Rockies, the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners.

6

Consecutive plate appearances with a hit by Cooper Pratt spanning Games 4 and 5, a World Series record for a rookie. The 22-year-old’s streak ended with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning Wednesday that put Milwaukee up 4-0. That made him the first rookie with three straight multi-RBI games in the World Series, according to OptaSTATS.

10

Number of successful Automated Ball-Strike System challenges by Series MVP William Contreras in the first Fall Classic utilizing robot umpire technology. Contreras led baseball with 185 challenges and 105 overturns during the regular season, and the All-Star catcher was right on 10 of 13 appeals in the World Series.

11

Hits by Jackson Chourio, the most by a player in a five-game World Series. He had 10 hits in the first four games, tying a Fall Classic record set by Babe Ruth in 1928.

18

Consecutive scoreless innings this postseason pitched by Aaron Ashby, which broke the record for relievers of 16 by Cleveland’s Andrew Miller in 2016.

30

Milwaukee’s market-size ranking out of 30 MLB teams, defined by Nielsen as non-overlapping geographic regions that group counties based on television viewing areas.

44

Years since the Brewers last played in the World Series, in 1982. Then in the American League, Milwaukee lost to St. Louis in seven games. Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron, who played much of his career with the Milwaukee Braves and finished with the Brewers in 1976, also wore No. 44.

69

Years since the Milwaukee Braves won the 1957 World Series, the city’s last MLB championship. Milwaukee teams had lost six straight potential World Series-clinching games before Wednesday. The Braves blew a 3-1 lead to the Yankees in 1958, the Brewers squandered a 3-2 advantage against St. Louis in 1982, and the Rays beat the Brewers in Game 4 on Tuesday. The Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966. The Brewers arrived in 1970 after playing one season as the Seattle Pilots.

422

A statue of longtime broadcaster Bob Uecker sits in the last row of section 422 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. Uecker died in January 2025 at age 90 after announcing Brewers games for 54 years.

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