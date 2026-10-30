Brewers fans to flood Milwaukee streets for a long-awaited World Series victory parade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers fans were lining the streets of Milwaukee early Friday morning, with thousands expected for a parade celebrating the franchise’s first World Series title.

The small-market Brewers gave their long-suffering fans the championship they had been waiting for with a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, clinching the Series in five games.

Milwaukee Public Schools canceled classes on Friday, allowing fans to enjoy the parade that will run through downtown and conclude with a fan fest at Henry Maier Festival Park, not far from the shore of Lake Michigan.

Several Brewers, including team captain Christian Yelich and Cy Young Award favorite Jacob Misiorowski, went to Lambeau Field for Thursday night’s Green Bay Packers game. They received a huge ovation, especially when pitcher Brandon Woodruff emerged from the tunnel in the second quarter holding the Commissioner’s Trophy.

A few players attempted a “Lambeau leap” into the crowd, with outfielder Sal Frelick having the most success. Those Brewers players later were shown on the video board cheering as they wore cheeseheads that included the message, “2026 WS Champions.”

A large police presence is expected for the parade to handle the big crowds and heavy traffic.

The franchise originated as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 before moving to Milwaukee and becoming the Brewers the following year.

Milwaukee has celebrated a World Series title once before. The Milwaukee Braves won the 1957 World Series over the New York Yankees before moving to Atlanta in 1966.

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